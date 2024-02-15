Jersey's Journeys: Adoptable pets finding homes from the Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Jack is a 9-year-old white cat with black marks. He's a total love bug, and loves a good snuggle and an ear scratch. He loves his treats, but really just wants to be loved. He's good with other cats, dogs, and kids, and he'll do great in any home. Plus he's an adorable fat cat, and he looks like a snowman when he sits up!

- Latte is a young adult orange cat. He's a sweet boy, who loves spending the day lounging in his cuddly bed in the sun. He's curious and affectionate, and does well around dogs and other cats.

- Moore is a 1-year-old black shepherd mix. He has a lot of puppy energy, but he's super sweet. He loves making friends, especially if they're dogs, and he would really love to have a buddy he can play with!

- Huey is a 6-year-old brown hound mix. He's a sweet, curious boy, who always likes to know what's going on around him. He's very well trained - house trained, kennel trained, leash trained, and he's very well behaved. He's happy and affectionate, and loves making friends!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

