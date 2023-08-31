Jersey's Journeys: Adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Margie and Gizmo (#929744 and #929733) are a bonded pair of main coon cats. Margie is all black, Gizmo is all gray. These two sweeties are big kids, who will make wonderful pets. They were very curious about meeting Jersey, but they've lived with big and little dogs before, so they're not worried about other dogs. They're friendly, and love to play and climb. Because they lived together before coming into the shelter, they'd like to be adopted together.

- Hank (#930530) is 1-year-old dark gray weimaraner mix. He loves making friends, whether they're people or animals. His favorite hobbies are cuddling and giving kisses, so you better believe he'll be your best friend.

- Akira (#787815) is a 10-year-old brindle pitbull dachshund mix. This stumpy little princess is super calm, and super sweet. She's looking for a home that will let her enjoy her time as a couch potato, soaking up all the love! She nicely sniffed Jersey, and then just let him hang out in her space, which means she should be totally fine with other dogs.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

