Jersey's Journeys: Adoptable pets at the Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Ninja and Samurai are 7-month-old black cats. These two boys are a bonded pair, so they're looking to be adopted together. They're very sweet and affectionate, and they like to play, but they're definitely shy at first. They're hoping to find a home that can really let them warm up.

- Marble is a 6-year-old black cat. He's a sweet, gentle boy, who would love a lap to curl up in. The second we met him he started purring. He was also very curious and couldn't wait to be friends

- Channel is a 1-year-old tan shepherd mix. She's a happy girl, who is the perfect mix of playful and cuddly. She loves a good neck rub, but would also love to go on a nice walk with you. She's had puppies before, so now it's her time to be loved and cared for! She'll be a wonderful family pet.

- Lilo is a young tan husky mix. She almost looks like a coyote, but fluffier - and much nicer! She can be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly. She'll be a great adventure buddy, who can curl up with you afterwards. She was excited to meet Jersey, and can't wait to find her own best friend.

