Jersey's Journeys: Adoptable pets at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center. This weekend, PACC is hosting their Spring Swing Adoption Event, with several local shelters from around town. This Saturday at PACC from 10 to 6, all of the pets will be free to adopt! You just have to cover the cost of their license.

- Boots is an adult light brown shepherd mix. This sweet boy can be a little cautious around new people, but he's very friendly and curious! He just got back to the shelter from a foster home, where he got along great with other dogs, cats, and kids. He's super friendly and playful, and can't wait to be your best friend.

- Jack Jack is a 3-year-old white and black spotted Jack Russel terrier mix. This cutie is well behaved and so sweet. He's playful and happy, with a great disposition. He'd really like to go to a home where he can get some playtime and lots of love.

- Yogi is a 7-year-old black cat. He came into PACC with untreated diabetes, so he's very thin, but he's already starting to feel a lot better. He's a friendly boy who loves a good lap to curl up in. He's looking for a home that can take the few extra steps to keep his health in check, so he can live his best life!

- Roxie is a 15-year-old calico cat. This girl is beautiful, and we're still not sure we believe she's really 15 years old! She's in amazing shape, she's curious and friendly, and so gentle. She let us scoop her up no problem, and was very interested in being friends!