Jersey's Journeys: Adopt your next pet at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Sir is a 5-year-old German shepherd. He's a calm, polite boy, who would really do well in any home. He's polite, flexible, and loves to go with the flow. He does well with other animals, and is super friendly and compliant.

- Daylen is a young black lab mix. He's a super playful, goofy boy who can't wait to be your best friend. He loves to wrestle and go on adventures, but he also knows just how to snuggle up. He's house trained and respectful, and does great with other dogs and cats, and kids of all ages.

- Tubb is a senior gray tabby cat. He's a sweet, calm boy, who really just wants to be loved. He recently came to PACC because his owner could no longer care for him, and a senior like him has no business being in a shelter. He is diabetic, but he does great taking insulin and eating special food, so his health concerns are completely manageable. He's very friendly, and has the best crackly "meow" when he talks!

- Kitty Kitty is a 3-year-old (very) dilute torbi cat with beautiful blue eyes. This pretty girl could be a supermodel, and she doesn't know why she hasn't been adopted yet. She's curious and likes to know what's going on around her, but is always down for a snuggle. She's very easy going and has been doing pretty well in the shelter. She also came to PACC because her owner couldn't handle her health concerns, but they're under control and also very manageable.

