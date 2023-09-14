Jersey's Journeys: Adopt these pets from Hope Animal Shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Ace is a 3-year-old gray cat. He's a big boy, who's a total lover. He's super sweet and loves to play, but his favorite things are snuggles and treats. He really loves Fancy Feast!

- Sherah is a 3-year-old calico cat. She's a dainty little princess, but don't let her beauty fool you, she has a big personality! She loves to play and is very active, but also loves to cuddle.

- Ginger is a 1-year-old poodle mix. She came into the shelter fro a pretty rough situation, where she was badly matted, but she's already doing great. She loves to play, she loves other dogs and cats, and she's super friendly. She'll make a great pet!

- Pablo is a 2-year-old white pit mix. He's a sweet, energetic, playful boy, who gets along well with other animals. He's deaf, which means you'll be able to get some extra training if you adopt him. It doesn't seem to slow him down though, it just means you need to find a different way of getting his attention!