TUCSON, Ariz. - Jersey Mike's Subs is offering a delicious way to give back to the Tucson community.

All day Wednesday Jersey Mike's will donate 100 percent of its sales to TMC for Children.

Jersey Mike's Subs has four Tucson area locations.

This is part of Jersey Mike's 8th annual Month of Giving. Last year's Month of Giving raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide.

This year Jersey Mike's Subs wants to break last year's record-setting total.

The campaign culminates in the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 28, when local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to local charities.

In Tucson, the charity is TMC for Children.