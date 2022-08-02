Watch Now
Jerry Seinfeld and George Lopez coming to Tucson

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall and Casino Del Sol
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 02, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jerry Seinfeld and George Lopez are performing in Tucson at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall and Casino Del Sol, respectively.

These comic legends each plan on coming to town for one night only.

Casino Del Sol is hosting Lopez on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. in the AVA Amphitheater. Tickets range from $45 to $222.

Seinfeld is scheduled with the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall for Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Most of the tickets are sold out to see him. However, there are still some available, ranging from $63 to $1,700.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

