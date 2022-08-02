Jerry Seinfeld and George Lopez coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jerry Seinfeld and George Lopez are performing in Tucson at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall and Casino Del Sol, respectively.

These comic legends each plan on coming to town for one night only.

Casino Del Sol is hosting Lopez on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. in the AVA Amphitheater. Tickets range from $45 to $222.

Seinfeld is scheduled with the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall for Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Most of the tickets are sold out to see him. However, there are still some available, ranging from $63 to $1,700.