'Jeepers Bandits' accused of Phoenix area robberies arrested

Posted at 6:23 AM, Feb 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-19 08:23:21-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI says three men nicknamed the “Jeepers Bandits” are in custody in a string of armed robberies around metro Phoenix. Authorities say the suspects got their nickname due to their appearance and attire, which is similar to a cartoon character from the “Scooby Doo” TV show who frequently said “jeepers.”

The FBI says 20-year-old Dakotah Jones, 22-year-old Noel Aragon and 20-year-old Justin Krause face multiple charges including armed robbery, burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Authorities say the men allegedly robbed six businesses at gunpoint in Glendale and Phoenix. The FBI says the suspects are accused of stealing from five smoke shops and one ice cream store between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.

