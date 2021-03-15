Javelina found wounded by arrow, AZGFD offers $1,500 reward

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a $1,500 reward leading to an arrest after a javelina was found wounded in Marana.

On Monday, Marana Police found a javelina wounded with a broken jaw by an arrow to its face at the Continental Ranch Community Park, according to the AZGFD. The javelina was contained by the Marana Animal Control.

AZGFD says the javelina was then taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center with a fractured jaw, where it is expected to recover.

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “This javelina suffered terribly after someone attempted to take it out of season, possibly by shooting an arrow within a quarter mile of a structure and in a closed area.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked call 800-352-7000 and reference OGT#21-000519.