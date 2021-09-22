Javelina found shot with arrow on west side, AZGFD offering $1,500 for information

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A juvenile javelina that had been shot with an arrow was found on Tucson's west side last Sunday.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the animal was found in the evening in the 4600 block of West Crestview Circle, near Tucson Mountain Park.

AZGFD decided to euthanize the javelina because of the nature of its wounds.

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “This javelina suffered terribly after someone attempted to take it out of season, possibly by shooting an arrow within a quarter mile of a structure.”

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #21- 002981. Reports may be made anonymously.