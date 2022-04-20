Javelina bites woman after charging and knocking her down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A javelina has bitten a local after charging and knocking her down near Tanque Verde Road.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) confirms the 58-year-old woman was bit Tuesday evening southwest of Bear Canyon and Snyder roads.

She was reportedly taking out the trash when the javelina spotted her.

Authorities then took her to the Tucson Medial Center for treatment.

Hospital staff released her after attending to her wound.

AZGFD officials warn the public to always seek treatment and call (623) 236-7201 if any wildlife bites you.