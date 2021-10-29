Watch
Javelina bites man walking his dog in Oro Valley

Game & fish officials said attack is 2nd of its kind this month in the community
Ariz. Game and Fish Dept. Tucson
Image of javelina, file photo
Posted at 12:16 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 15:20:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A javelina bit a man walking his dog near the Oro Valley Country Club.

Arizona Game & Fish Dept. officials confirmed the wild animal charged the dog owner early Thursday.

In a tweet, AZGFD said the man picked up his dog before kicking the javelina to protect himself.

AZGFD said this was the 2nd attack of its kind this month in Oro Valley. In early October, another javelina attacked a woman walking her two dogs and killed one of her pets.

Department officials have asked dog walkers in the area to go the other way if they come across a javelina. AZGFD have said javelinas instinctively attack dogs because they look similar to coyotes, a javelina's natural predator.

Anyone who is threatened by wildlife in Arizona should report it to the AZGFD by calling 623-236-7201.

