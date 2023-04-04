Javelina attacks dog and owner near Swan Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Javelina attacked a dog and its owner in the 3700 block of North Swan Road on Tuesday morning, says the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The owner was injured when charged while putting garbage in the dumpster and the dog was bitten.
AZGFD advises that you turn around if you spot a javelina while walking your dog. Take your trash to the curb the day of pickup, as it is a major javelina attraction.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.