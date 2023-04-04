Watch Now
Javelina attacks dog and owner near Swan Road

Arizona Game and Fish Department<br/>
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 17:28:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Javelina attacked a dog and its owner in the 3700 block of North Swan Road on Tuesday morning, says the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The owner was injured when charged while putting garbage in the dumpster and the dog was bitten.

AZGFD advises that you turn around if you spot a javelina while walking your dog. Take your trash to the curb the day of pickup, as it is a major javelina attraction.

