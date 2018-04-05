January 8th shooting documents released by FBI

TUCSON, Ariz. - Hundreds of documents from the January 8th shooting were released by the FBI on Wednesday.

Jared Loughner browsed through a Safeway and calmly bought a bottle of water, just before he began the mass shooting that killed six people and wounded thirteen, including then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Loughner's actions are on in-store surveillance video the FBI just released April 4, 2018. Though seven years have passed since the shooting, the FBI has released new evidence periodically since.

The latest collection of evidence includes eleven videos, more than five hundred photos and hundreds of pages of paper reports.

Photos include Loughner's weapons: a 9mm Glock handgun, two 30-round magazines, and a knife. They also include a carefully lettered, cryptic note with references to Oswald, who assassinated President John Kennedy and to Loughner himself, saying both, "Loughner is famous for what he failed to do, and Loughner is infamous for what he failed to do."

Other pictures show evidence collected from the scene, objects that had been damaged by bullets and photos of all cars in the Safeway parking lot.

The written documents include a number of tips the FBI received from people who thought they knew or saw the second suspect. That second suspect turned out to be Loughner's cab driver, but he was cleared.

KGUN9 is still working through the documents and will update this story as it develops.