Jana Giron sentenced to 15 years, 10 months for 2019 crash that killed two people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sentencing was handed down Monday for Jana Giron, who was convicted in a 2019 crash that killed two young adults.

Giron was sentenced to 15 years and 10 months at the Arizona Department of Corrections on three separate charges.



Count 1: 80 months in prison for a dangerous, non-repetitive crime with an aggravated term.

Count 2: 80 months in prison for another aggravated sentence, served at the same time as Count 1.

Count 5: Presumptive sentence of 30 months for a dangerous, non-repetitive offense, and will be served after Counts 1 and 2 are finished.

Giron must pay restitution fees of $1,112.92 to the Pima County Victims Fund. She has the right to appeal the sentences and must do it within 20 days.

In May, Giron was found guilty on two counts of negligent homicide.

