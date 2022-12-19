James' Winter Wonderland: A Christmas display years in the making

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — James and Tina Caddell waste no time when it comes to their Christmas decorations.

They say, “we’ve been together 14 years, we’ve been doing this together for 14 years but I’ve been doing this since I was a little boy.”

The official name of their display is James’ Winter Wonderland.

KGUN 9

And to get it all set up takes a specific schedule. Especially because they deck out the outdoor and indoor areas of their Three Points home.

“August first, everything inside the house is done,” says Caddell.

He adds, “we’re usually done by Halloween.”

KGUN 9

Because they’ve been doing this for over a decade, Caddell says the display just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

And while the setup takes a few months to complete, James says it’s totally worth it.

“I love doing this for all the kids out there,” says Caddell. Adding, “not everybody can afford fancy trees, gifts, and everything else but the kids love the lights.”

On Christmas Eve, James dresses up as Santa and reads to children online through a Facebook page called “Tucson Angels.”

And when he’s not doing that, he’s cooking up chili for homeless veterans.

Caddell says that’s what the holiday spirit is all about.

KGUN 9