Jaden Bradley named Player of the Year at Big 12 basketball awards

University of Arizona Wildcat Jaden Bradley was named Player of the Year as part of the 2026 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 men's basketball awards.
He was joined by teammate Tobe Awaka, who clinched the Sixth Man Award, and coach Tommy Lloyd, who was named Coach of the Year.
Bradley is the third Arizona player in the past five seasons to be named conference player of the year, according to the Big 12 sports website, but he's the first to take the honor in the Wildcats' two seasons in the Big 12.
According to the site, Bradley's average of 13.4 points and 4.6 assists helped to lead his team to an 18-2 record.
Awaka was the nation's leading rebounder off the bench, the site said. He averaged 9.7 rebounds and 9.9 points when entering the game as a reserve. He is the first Arizona player to take Sixth Man in the Big 12.
Lloyd was tapped as coach of the year for leading the team to its first Big 12 regular season title. This is his first honor in the Big 12 Conference, the site said.
A full list of award recipients can be found below:
2026 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Defensive Player of the Year: Flory Bidunga, Kansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Freshman of the Year: AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Newcomer of the Year: Melvin Council Jr., Kansas
Sixth Man Award: Tobe Awaka, Arizona*
Most Improved: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
Coach of the Year: Tommy Lloyd, Arizona
All-Big 12 First Team
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Brayden Burries, Arizona
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
AJ Dybantsa, BYU*
Emanuel Sharp, Houston
Kingston Flemings, Houston*
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Flory Bidunga, Kansas
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
JT Toppin, Texas Tech*
All-Big 12 Second Team
Richie Saunders, BYU
Baba Miller, Cincinnati
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
All-Big 12 Third Team
Koa Peat, Arizona
Cameron Carr, Baylor
Rob Wright, BYU
Themus Fulks, UCF
Xavier Edmonds, TCU
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention:
Arizona: Tobe Awaka
Baylor: Tounde Yessoufou
Cincinnati: Moustapha Thiam
Colorado: Isaiah Johnson
Houston: Joseph Tugler, Milos Uzan
Kansas: Melvin Council Jr.
Kansas State: PJ Haggerty
Oklahoma State: Parsa Fallah
TCU: David Punch
Texas Tech: Donovan Atwell
West Virginia: Honor Huff
Utah: Terrence Brown
All-Defensive Team
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
Emanuel Sharp, Houston
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Flory Bidunga, Kansas*
A tie resulted in an extra position on the team
All-Freshman Team
Brayden Burries, Arizona*
Koa Peat, Arizona
AJ Dybantsa, BYU*
Kingston Flemings, Houston*
Darryn Peterson, Kansas*
All-Newcomer Team
Cameron Carr, Baylor
Themus Fulks, UCF
Baba Miller, Cincinnati
Melvin Council Jr., Kansas
Donovan Atwell, Texas Tech