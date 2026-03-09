Jaden Bradley named Player of the Year at Big 12 basketball awards

University of Arizona Wildcat Jaden Bradley was named Player of the Year as part of the 2026 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 men's basketball awards.

He was joined by teammate Tobe Awaka, who clinched the Sixth Man Award, and coach Tommy Lloyd, who was named Coach of the Year.

Bradley is the third Arizona player in the past five seasons to be named conference player of the year, according to the Big 12 sports website, but he's the first to take the honor in the Wildcats' two seasons in the Big 12.

According to the site, Bradley's average of 13.4 points and 4.6 assists helped to lead his team to an 18-2 record.

Awaka was the nation's leading rebounder off the bench, the site said. He averaged 9.7 rebounds and 9.9 points when entering the game as a reserve. He is the first Arizona player to take Sixth Man in the Big 12.

Lloyd was tapped as coach of the year for leading the team to its first Big 12 regular season title. This is his first honor in the Big 12 Conference, the site said.

A full list of award recipients can be found below:

2026 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Defensive Player of the Year: Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Freshman of the Year: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Newcomer of the Year: Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Sixth Man Award: Tobe Awaka, Arizona*

Most Improved: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Coach of the Year: Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

All-Big 12 First Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

AJ Dybantsa, BYU*

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Kingston Flemings, Houston*

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

JT Toppin, Texas Tech*

All-Big 12 Second Team

Richie Saunders, BYU

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

All-Big 12 Third Team

Koa Peat, Arizona

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Rob Wright, BYU

Themus Fulks, UCF

Xavier Edmonds, TCU

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention:

Arizona: Tobe Awaka

Baylor: Tounde Yessoufou

Cincinnati: Moustapha Thiam

Colorado: Isaiah Johnson

Houston: Joseph Tugler, Milos Uzan

Kansas: Melvin Council Jr.

Kansas State: PJ Haggerty

Oklahoma State: Parsa Fallah

TCU: David Punch

Texas Tech: Donovan Atwell

West Virginia: Honor Huff

Utah: Terrence Brown

All-Defensive Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Flory Bidunga, Kansas*

A tie resulted in an extra position on the team

All-Freshman Team

Brayden Burries, Arizona*

Koa Peat, Arizona

AJ Dybantsa, BYU*

Kingston Flemings, Houston*

Darryn Peterson, Kansas*

All-Newcomer Team

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Themus Fulks, UCF

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Donovan Atwell, Texas Tech

