Jack Upchurch sentenced to life in prison for Good Samaritan murder

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) – Jack Upchurch, the man convicted of killing Good Samaritan Paul Clifford on Christmas Eve 2024, was given a natural life sentence plus 21 years in prison on Monday.

According to Judge Richard Gordon, Upchurch receives a natural life sentence for murdering Clifford. The additional 21 years is for other counts Upchurch faced in the case.

The sentences are to be served consecutively to the natural life sentence.

After a nearly two-week trial, Upchurch was found guilty on July 23 on all counts, including



first-degree murder

aggravated robbery

theft of transportation

arson of occupied structure

tampering with evidence

third-degree burglary

tampering with evidence

In a statement following the sentencing hearing, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said:

"From the beginning, we knew that this case would be difficult to prosecute and heavily reliant on critical eyewitness testimony.

And what we knew more than anything was that the shooter had proven himself to be a tremendous ongoing threat of harm. It was not surprising that the homicide panel decided we should pursue life in prison without the possibility of parole. We are very selective and careful before sending someone to prison to die there, but this case qualified under our rigorous criteria.

I am deeply grateful to our Prosecution team, Victim Services Advocates, and law enforcement partners for their extraordinary work and dedication throughout this difficult and high-risk case.

Most importantly, our hearts remain with the Clifford family and those who loved him. I send my deepest condolences and peace to them."

On Christmas Eve 2024, authorities said Upchurch was driving a stolen truck near the remote community of Redington. Upchurch was accompanied by 16-year-old Wendy Scott and 19-year-old Elmer Smith.

Investigators said the trio saw some ADOT heavy equipment and siphoned out some diesel fuel. As soon as they put it in the truck, the truck stalled and they could not restart it.

Scott testified Upchurch smoked some meth and set out looking for some way to get out of their predicament.

Prosecutors said he found Paul Clifford’s house and asked for help. Clifford borrowed his daughter’s truck and went with Upchurch back to the disabled truck.

During the trial, prosecutor John Strader said, “He preyed upon Paul’s kindness and holiday spirit and started to spin his lies. I need help. My truck won’t start; I need a jump.”

Strader said Upchurch knew a jumpstart would not fix the truck disabled by the stolen fuel. Strader added Upchurch told Clifford he was taking his truck, shot him, set the disabled truck on fire and set Clifford's body on fire.

He said all three went back to Tucson for six days of smoking meth and hiding evidence until sheriff’s deputies found them.

Scott and Smith initially faced the same murder charge Upchurch faced until they agreed to testify against him. They pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Smith was sentenced to 7-and-a-quarter years for burglary and car theft, while Scott was given six years of probation for car theft and evidence tampering.