"It's very disheartening" New antique store near downtown burglarized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 1 just after 12 a.m., Sixth Avenue Antiques was burglarized.
The three story antique mall is on N Sixth Ave, just north of downtown Tucson.
It houses about 60 different vendors who sell vintage and antique items.
“They rummaged through the store for a while, broke into some cases that belonged to the vendors, stole some things from the store and did some damage to the store and then left,” said shop owner Kayleen Martin-Tellis.
She said several of the store’s vendors were stolen from.
“One vendor - it's definitely over $1,000 that was stolen. Another booth – she had a lot of jewelry, sterling silver, gold brooches, necklaces and rings.”
Martin-Tellis said they have increased security at the store as a result.
“It's very disheartening to have vendors who work so hard to have something like this happen to them.”
There have not been any arrests made in the case.