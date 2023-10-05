"It's very disheartening" New antique store near downtown burglarized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 1 just after 12 a.m., Sixth Avenue Antiques was burglarized.

The three story antique mall is on N Sixth Ave, just north of downtown Tucson.

It houses about 60 different vendors who sell vintage and antique items.

“They rummaged through the store for a while, broke into some cases that belonged to the vendors, stole some things from the store and did some damage to the store and then left,” said shop owner Kayleen Martin-Tellis.

She said several of the store’s vendors were stolen from.

“One vendor - it's definitely over $1,000 that was stolen. Another booth – she had a lot of jewelry, sterling silver, gold brooches, necklaces and rings.”

Martin-Tellis said they have increased security at the store as a result.

“It's very disheartening to have vendors who work so hard to have something like this happen to them.”

There have not been any arrests made in the case.

