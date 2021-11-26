Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

It's that time of year, Black Friday is here

items.[0].videoTitle
Black Friday is in fully swing across the country and researchers expect over 72 million shoppers to hit the stores across the country.
Best Buy Holiday Sales
Posted at 6:59 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 08:59:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Black Friday is in fully swing across the country and researchers expect over 72 million shoppers to hit the stores across the country.

In Tucson, the Park Place Best Buy had shoppers lining up outside the store before it opened at 5am. The store will close at 10 p.m. The stores will continue to implement COVID-19 precautions like employees wearing masks and encouraging customers to social distance.

Stores like Best Buy and Walmart are offering curbside, in-store and next day pick up. Best Buy is extending their holiday return time frames so customers have the chance to return items until January 16th.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!