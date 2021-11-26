It's that time of year, Black Friday is here

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Black Friday is in fully swing across the country and researchers expect over 72 million shoppers to hit the stores across the country.

In Tucson, the Park Place Best Buy had shoppers lining up outside the store before it opened at 5am. The store will close at 10 p.m. The stores will continue to implement COVID-19 precautions like employees wearing masks and encouraging customers to social distance.

Stores like Best Buy and Walmart are offering curbside, in-store and next day pick up. Best Buy is extending their holiday return time frames so customers have the chance to return items until January 16th.

