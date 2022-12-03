"It's strange and disappointing": Local Rabbi reacts to anti-Semitic comments by Kanye West

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rapper Kanye West has been banned from Twitter, yet again, after posting an altered image of the Star of David with a swastika inside. That post has since been taken down and has caused reactions from many. We spoke to Rabbi Samuel Cohon with the Congregation Beit Simcha. He says, “it’s strange and disappointing but it’s also disturbing and challenging.”

He discussed the ways antisemitism has been somewhat accepted in the past 5 to 7 years. Cohon says, “there’s a normalization of antisemitism that’s been going on now for a number of years.”

He blames the internet as part of the reason for that. “The internet has been a shocking place for inflammatory language of all kinds and the incitement of violence has to be stopped.”

When asked about his thoughts on Kanye West and the statements he made in a recent podcast, where he said he likes Hitler, Cohon reacted by saying, “It’s deeply unfortunate that Kanye West has become inflamed and probably always was by a level of antisemitism that’s irrational.”

He adds, “it’s sad to see someone who’s obviously so talented more than tainted by an admiration by Hitler.”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter saying West was suspended from the social media platform for violating a rule against inciting violence.

President Biden also took to Twitter to say, “silence is complicity.” Although the President didn’t reference West directly.

Rabbi Cohon believes change is possible. “After you respond, drop it, and move on to building the bonds that are so central to American society.” He adds that education will be key to putting a stop to the hate. “The more people know about Judaism, the less of this evil perpetuates.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

