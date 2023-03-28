It's National Respect Your Cat Day! How to celebrate your furry friends and help in Pima County

If you needed an excuse to spoil your pet today, look no further — March 28th is National Respect Your Cat Day. You can send KGUN 9 your cat pictures for a chance to get featured on-air.

One way to honor your furry friend is to help cats in need here in Pima County. Whiskers N Wishes is a non-profit cat sanctuary in Marana that takes in animals and gets them healthy enough to find their forever homes. You can help by donating money or pet supplies — or considering adoption for one of their 20-plus animals.

Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) has at least 68 cats and kittens in their care. You can get involved by signing up to foster kittens or even look at adopting a cat.

Our cat room is filling up quickly! We have several loving, deserving kitties in need of a home. 💙



See all available and learn more at https://t.co/1UmBxIC7jA! pic.twitter.com/ezJjxEArr0 — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) March 23, 2023

Did you know?



Some archaeologists believe cats are the oldest pets, originating in Ancient Egypt, according to CNN.

If you enjoy a night in with your feline friend, you're not alone. A poll from NationalToday.com revealed 44 percent of people who responded prefer staying in with their cats over a night out.

The same survey asked people to answer how they respect their pets — the most popular answers were napping with them, petting them, praising them and giving them treats.