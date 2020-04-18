It’s down: ADOT on-line goes off-line through Tuesday

PHOENIX, Ariz. - The call for social distancing has moved a lot of agencies to an even greater commitment to services through the internet.

But from Friday, through Tuesday, you will not be able to use ADOT’s website for drivers licences, licence plates and registrations.

It has nothing to do with the COVID response and everything to do with replacing a really old computer system.

Dog Nick of ADOT says, “In some cases parts of it are 35 years old or more, which is obviously several eternities in the IT realm, and it needs to be replaced. It's obsolete. We've been planning this for more than five years.”

The shutdown affects ServiceArizona.com and third party sites that depend on the system. Again, the shutdown is planned to run through Tuesday. ADOT says the new system should offer more and better services on-line.

