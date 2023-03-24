"It's about humbling the soul" The holy month of Ramadan begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Muslims across the world, the holy month of Ramadan began on Wednesday. During this time, Muslims don't eat or drink anything during the day, focusing more on prayer and charity.

"It's not only about eating and drinking, it's about humbling the soul and participating in the breaking of the fast," Bilal El-Aloosy, the vice chair for the Islamic Center of Tucson, said.

When they break their fast at sundown, El-Aloosy said many come to the center.

"We break our fast and we call it Iftar," he said. "We have about 200 people breaking their fast here at the ICT everyday for the next 30 days."

After the month is over, Eid will be celebrated at the Tucson Convention Center. Eid al-Fitr directly translates to "festival of the breaking of the fast".

"3000 people show up on that day and it's usually a big event," he said. "It's about the speech and we pray together for two or three minutes."

