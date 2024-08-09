It's a wash: New car wash trend tied to subscription model, zoning ease

TUCSON, Ariz — In the end, it's all a wash. A car wash, that is.

Tucson is experiencing a surge in new car wash locations, mirroring a nationwide trend that has seen a significant increase in the number of facilities opening across the country.

In the last two years, Tucson and Pima County have seen a growing number of car wash options, with various brands expanding rapidly throughout the region.

"We have five locations in the Tucson area," said Jonathan Kierman, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Super Star Car Wash. "We have two more that are coming."

This expansion is largely driven by the adoption of subscription-based models and the increasing automation of services.

Kierman confirmed that the industry's move towards a subscription based model has been a game changer.

“The opportunity to have a monthly subscription at a car wash where you can wash your car as often as you want really fits well with the consumer behavior of today,” he said.

The model allows car washes to operate year-round and during bouts of bad weather, a significant shift from the past when business was heavily dependent on favorable weather.

Southern Arizona has seen car washes become a common sight on major corridors, a trend that is encouraged by the city’s zoning regulations.

Koren Manning, deputy director of the Department of Planning and Development Services for the City of Tucson, explained why the city's zoning code is favorable towards developments like car washes.

"Our zoning has requirements for parking," she said. "There's limits on height limits on density. There's required setbacks. There's a lot of things in our zoning that have become barriers to more intense development."

The influx of car washes has been well received by some local residents, who appreciate the convenience of having multiple options.

“I think, the more the merrier just so it’s not too crowded especially when we come. There’s no wait time, so that’s a plus,” said Jada Calaman, a regular car wash user in Tucson.

As the trend continues, the impact on local neighborhoods and the environment remains to be seen. For now, Tucson drivers can enjoy the benefits of more accessible and efficient car wash services across the city.