"It was a big help to me" Youth On Their Own's Back to School Challenge is back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every year, the non-profit Youth On Their Own hosts a Back to School Challenge in an effort to help youth experiencing homelessness start the school year off right. From school supplies to food, middle and high schoolers are able to grab any items they need from the Youth On Their Own mini mall.

But through the summer, the team at YOTO are looking for donations from the community of non-perishable food items, school supplies and hygiene items. You can donate on their websiteor in person at the office.