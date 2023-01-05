"It can save a life" UA simulation lab trains people in CPR

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, medical crews started CPR right away. It pointed to a larger discussion of not only safety in sports but the importance of CPR training in general.

At the Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center, everyone from high schoolers to medical students are able to practice on mannequins that mimics human behavior.

"We can practice as many times as we want to here that way when or if we see it we know what to do," Dr. Laura Meinke, the assistant professor of medicine, said

CPR is one of the life saving skills that people learn at the center.

“Time is brain in a cardiac arrest situation," she said. "Two inches down, maybe a little bit more if they are a bigger person but at least 100 per minute."

She said when Hamlin collapsed, CPR was one of the most important steps to take.

"I think what people need to know if that if someone collapses in front of you and they don't have a pulse get that CPR going," she said.

