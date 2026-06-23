'Issues' affecting AC units at detention center require repair, per PCSD

The Pima County Facilities Department has identified "issues" that are affecting several air conditioning units at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, according to an email from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

According to the email, facilities staff have secured the parts needed to fix the issues, and are working to complete the repairs.

The air conditioning system works, but "is not currently performing at optimal capacity," the email said.

County staff will continue to monitor conditions while repairs are underway, the email said.