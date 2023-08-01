'Isaac was a loving, kind soul': Family speaks after Tucson teen killed in hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It has been one week since the deadly hit-and-run that would claim the life of 17-year-old Isaac Benitez.

"Isaac was a loving, kind soul. He would give the shirt off his back," said Vicente Benitez, Isaac's father.

Vicente says his son had a heart of gold.

The 17-year-old was fresh out of high school, having graduated from Flowing Wells this past May, a year early and destined for the Air Force.

"I was so excited when I found the news out, you know?" Vicente said about his son's future plans.

Isaac’s dreams would be tragically cut short on July 24, following an altercation with two other teens.

"I was completely devastated," Vicente expressed. "I was just hoping and praying that he would make it through."

The suspects, 18-year-old Anthony Duran and an unnamed 17-year-old, dragging Isaac a few hundred feet near Flowing Wells after speeding away in a vehicle. Isaac would pass away the next morning.

The two teens were booked in the Pima County Jail on charges of reckless manslaughter.

"It’s definitely rough losing my son, and I just want everybody to know that he was loved," Vicente shared. "He has family that loves him, that still do, that will love him forever. It’s going to be really hard being without my son."

Isaac left a lasting impression on those who entered his life.

"When he walked into the room, he made everybody smile," said Isaac's aunt Crystal Benitez. "That beautiful smile, both blue eyes. He would always complement people, lift people up."

Held together through their faith, the Benitez family hopes to use Isaac’s name to spread awareness and put a stop to senseless violence.

"So if I could save another kid, another family. Anything from happening, I want to do that in his memory and just spread awareness for my son," Vicente expressed.