Is a new Costco store coming to Pima County?

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) – Another Costco store may be coming to Pima County, KGUN has learned.

According to a letter of intent, the county may sell a plot of publicly owned land near Sunset Road and Interstate 10 to the wholesale retailer.

County officials have been discussing a development plan for the 56-acre site, which was acquired in 2017 and held for potential economic development.

The letter of intent calls for due diligence and negotiations on a possible sale. A third-party appraisal valued the property at $15 million as of June 2026.

If approved, the proposal would allow Costco to develop a wholesale and retail general merchandise facility on the site.