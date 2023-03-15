IRS warns tax filers on W-2 social media scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Filing taxes can be a complicated process and some people can easily fall for phishing scams. Fortunately, you can help protect yourself from these crimes by knowing what to look out for when dealing with an IRS scam.

The IRS says that they are aware of a scam circulating on social media that encourages people to use tax software to fill out a W-2 with false information.These scam artists convince taxpayers to make up numbers showing large amounts of income in hopes of getting a bigger tax return.

“Here's the key... IRS is old school. You'll get a letter in the mail if there's an issue with your tax return. The IRS is not going to email you or text you saying you have a refund or that your account is locked," said Brian Watson, IRS.

The IRS wants to remind people there is no secret way to get free money. People should not make up income and try to submit a fraudulent tax return in hopes of getting a large refund.

Watson explains to KGUN 9 me that tax scams aren’t the only thing you need to remember about this year’s filing period.

“COVID there were a lot of these economic impact payments, there were three rounds of economic impact payments that went out. Those are all done. So we're actually seeing smaller refunds this year." said Watson

If you make a false claim or receive a fraudulent refund, you can be subject to a penalty and potentially, jail time.

For more information on what to look out for or even if you need some help this tax season visit the IRS website.