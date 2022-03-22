IRS issues warning for filers about tax scams

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) —

Brian Watson is a Special Agent with the Internal Revenue Service. He says there are scams out there both old and new to trick filers into sharing their information, so make sure you have a good idea of exactly who you’re dealing with.

One of the techniques is text messages that scammers use to rope you in

The scammers out there are using the economic impact payments at bait. We continue to see the phishing schemes, text messages and emails trying to trick you into thinking you’re dealing with a financial institution or even the IRS. We’ve seen an uptick in the ones related to the IRS,” Watson said.

Thieves are using social media and other means to say you have a 3rd COVID relief check on the way, but it’s all lies to deceive you, never click on a link you’re not expecting.

“I they receive a text message or email saying your eligible, they’re likely to click on a link. Here’s the deal the IRS will never send emails or text messages

Watson says while most tax companies are good there are some red flags to watch out for.

“Any return who will not put their name at the bottom of the return like they’re required to. Any return preparer who bases their fees on the amount of your refund, that’s a built-in incentive to pad the return with false deductions. Any preparer who promising a huge refund whey they haven’t seen your personal tax situation,” Watson said.

One last note is the deadline to file your taxes this year is Monday, April 18th and you can file for an extension if needed.

