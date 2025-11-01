Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Interstate 19 northbound closed due to crash

<p>Police lights</p>
Interstate 19 northbound is closed at the Sahuarita Road exit (kilometer post 75) due to a crash.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen.

Southbound lanes are unaffected.

