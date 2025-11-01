Interstate 19 northbound closed due to crash

Interstate 19 northbound is closed at the Sahuarita Road exit (kilometer post 75) due to a crash.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen.
Southbound lanes are unaffected.
