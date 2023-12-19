Interstate 19 reopens after crash

Updated on December 18, 2023 at 6:06 p.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, northbound lanes are now open.

———

The Arizona Department of Transportation responded to a crash on Interstate 19.

The crash occurred on I-19 at kilometer 39, near Chavez Siding Road.

DPS officials say the northbound lanes and on-and-off ramps at kilometer 40 are closed in Tubac.

Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes.

There is no estimated time on when these northbound lanes will reopen.