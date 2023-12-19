Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Interstate 19 reopens after crash

I19_exit40.png
KGUN 9 | Blake Phillips
I19_exit40.png
Posted at 5:26 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 20:06:35-05

Updated on December 18, 2023 at 6:06 p.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, northbound lanes are now open.

———
The Arizona Department of Transportation responded to a crash on Interstate 19.

The crash occurred on I-19 at kilometer 39, near Chavez Siding Road.

DPS officials say the northbound lanes and on-and-off ramps at kilometer 40 are closed in Tubac.

Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes.

There is no estimated time on when these northbound lanes will reopen.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood