Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Interstate 10 traffic stop leads to massive heroin bust

According to the agency, the trooper pulled over a Chevrolet pickup truck going westbound on Interstate 10 at milepost 234 near Marana. The trooper found more than 35 pounds of packaged heroin worth more than $400,000. Photo courtesy DPS.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:50:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper made a massive heroin bust Thursday.

According to the agency, the trooper pulled over a Chevrolet pickup truck going westbound on Interstate 10 at milepost 234 near Marana. The trooper found more than 35 pounds of packaged heroin worth more than $400,000.

The driver, 25-year-old Sarahi Romero was booked into Pima County Jail and faces charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!