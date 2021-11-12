Interstate 10 traffic stop leads to massive heroin bust

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper made a massive heroin bust Thursday.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, an Arizona State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Interstate 10 at milepost 234, near Marana, Arizona. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered over 35 pounds of packaged heroin. pic.twitter.com/cdzyiXU4NC — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) November 12, 2021

According to the agency, the trooper pulled over a Chevrolet pickup truck going westbound on Interstate 10 at milepost 234 near Marana. The trooper found more than 35 pounds of packaged heroin worth more than $400,000.

The driver, 25-year-old Sarahi Romero was booked into Pima County Jail and faces charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

