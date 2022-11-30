Internet outage limits service at Abrams Public Health Center, nearby facilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County officials say a damaged fiber optic cable has led to outages at the Abrams Public Health Center, Office of the Medical Examiner and Kino Sports Complex Wednesday.
The facilities, located on Ajo Way west of Country Club Road, are all experiencing outages with their phone lines, email and internet services.
Services are available but limited at the county offices and Kino, the county reports.
According to the county, repair to the damage is underway, with no exact estimate as to a time services will be restored, but are working to at least install a temporary solution by the end of business on Wednesday.
Affected tenants include:
- Pima County Health and Behavioral Health departments
- El Rio Health clinic
- University of Arizona Health Sciences
- Accelerate Diagnostics
The county says UMC South and the Crisis Response Center are not experiencing outages at this time.
