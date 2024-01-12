International Wildlife Museum closes after 35 years on Tucson's Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The International Wildlife Museum is closing its doors after 35 years on the Westside of Tucson.

As a non-profit natural history museum, some of the inventory was loaned. These items are getting returned to their owners.

In partnership with the Safari Club International Foundation (SCIF), the International Wildlife Museum has released this statement on its website:

Safari Club International Foundation wishes to inform you that the International Wildlife Museum in Tucson, AZ, closed its doors on December 31, 2023.



All scheduled events after this date are canceled.



Efforts are being made to return the taxidermy on loan from other organizations.



The remaining museum’s taxidermy, animals, and exhibits will be relocated to new locations to continue educating the public on wildlife appreciation and the role of wildlife management in conservation.



The Safari Club International Foundation expresses gratitude to the public, museum’s members, volunteers, workers, and donors who have generously supported the museum over the years, and for your ongoing commitment to the Safari Club International Foundation.

According to the SCIF's website, it lists the closure as "temporary."