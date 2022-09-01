International Overdose Awareness Day: Organizations remember lives lost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Across the world, people gathered together to remember lives lost to drug overdoses in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. The words "gone too soon" and "they will be misses" echoed through the group gathered in Tucson.

"Too many of us are dying from overdoses," Desiree Voshefsky, one of the attendees, said.

Voshefsky is in recovery herself, so today holds special meaning as she hears many of her friends names in the memorial service.

"It’s survivors guilt too because it’s like why did I make it out and they didn’t," she said.

She remembers friends who said they would never take drugs and now leave family behind.

"It's hard because he was the one person who said he would never do this or that and unfortunately he did and he’s no longer with us,” she said.

Sonoran Prevention Works, a local organization that works to give people tools to prevent overdose, holds the memorial service every year.

"It’s important for family, friends and loved ones to be able to gather together without judgement and to talk really openly," Jess Patrick, the development manager at Sonoran Prevention Works, said.

The group has naloxone kits and other resources available for people to take for free. Through the tools and boots on the ground outreach, Patrick said the goal is to break the stigma.

"The reason why people can’t find the help that they need is because they feel like they are going to penalized for asking for help," she said.

To donate or help Sonoran Prevention Works, the information can be found here on their website.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

