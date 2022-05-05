International food festival starts in Tucson this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Corn is at the center of hundreds of popular dishes throughout the Southwest, and has been for centuries. A new Tucson festival is set to celebrate that heritage.

“In Tucson we have history, archeological records going back 5,000 years of corn," said Janos Wilder, president of the Tucson Gastronomy Board. "It's become an essential ingredient to the region, to the foods we create.”

The Pueblos del Maiz Fiesta is a month-long international celebration of the cultural and culinary impacts of corn.

“They’re going to show folks growing the corn, photographic exhibits, there’s going to be film, live music,” Wilder said.

Seis Kitchen is one of seven restaurants participating in the Maiz Showcase Friday night.

Owner Erika Munoz will be there, serving two bocaditos — shrimp tostadas and achiote-roasted pork tacos.

“Its very mild, recognizable seasoning, but loaded with layers of flavor,” Munoz said.

The first weekend of the festivities starts today in Tucson.

Every weekend after that, three other cities — Merida, Mexico, San Antionio, Texas and Puebla, Mexico — will follow with their own fiestas.

All have been designated food heritage cities.

“A lot of the international work we do with the cities of gastronomy had been put on hold, we wanted to hit the restart button,” Munoz said.

----