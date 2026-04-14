International Dark Sky Week offers Tucsonans stargazing programs, observatory nights and more

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As International Dark Sky Week is now upon us (April 13–20), Tucson’s astronomy community and nearby parks are lining up a week of stargazing programs, public telescope nights and educational events to celebrate dark skies and raise awareness about light pollution.

International Dark Sky Week is an annual awareness campaign held during the week of the new moon in April and calls attention to light pollution and the importance of preserving natural night skies. Tucson, home to the International Dark-Sky Association, is a regional hub for dark-sky protection and astronomy outreach.

Organizers across Southern Arizona are planning activities for residents and visitors that showcase the region’s world-class nighttime skies. Highlights scheduled around the week include:

Kitt Peak National Observatory nightly programs: The Kitt Peak Visitor Center will continue its evening observing programs and guided telescope viewings on the summit. Programs typically require advance reservations and may be adjusted for weather or operational notices from the observatory.

Mount Lemmon SkyCenter SkyNights: The University of Arizona’s SkyNights and astronomy programs on Mount Lemmon offer public stargazing through large research-grade telescopes, indoor talks and special events aligned with the new-moon week when skies are darkest.

Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association (TAAA) star parties: Volunteer astronomers with the TAAA are staging public star parties at local dark-sky venues, including Stargazing at Catalina State Park on April 17 and Stargazing at Agua Caliente Park on April 18.

Catalina Nights: Catalina State Park’s scheduled star-party nights bring amateur astronomers and park visitors together for hands-on sky viewing; many state parks in the region host coordinated events during Dark Sky Week.

Organizers emphasize that many events during Dark Sky Week occur outdoors and are weather-dependent; some require advance registration or tickets. Attendees are encouraged to check event web pages or contact hosts directly for schedules, reservation details and last-minute updates.

For activity ideas - like organizing your own star party (big or small) - and more information, click here to visit the 2026 International Dark Sky Week Website.