Intermountain Centers in the running for a $25,000 grant from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Campaign

TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — Intermountain Centers is in the running for a $25,000 grant from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Campaign.

Since 1973, Intermountain Centers has provided health and human services for Arizona's at-risk population. The non-profit organization is currently building the first sensory-friendly park in the state for children with mobility issues and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

While the project is conducted in partnership with the City of Tucson, Intermountain Centers is responsible for raising funds.

The park will include zones for different age groups, equipment that promotes socialization, features for children with physical disabilities and plenty of shade sails and trees.

Completed sections of the park are already utilized by Intermountain Academy, a specialist K-12 school for kids with ASD, and its Little Cubs Clinic, which provides highly specialized and intense therapy services to children with ASD ages 18 months to 12 years old.

To vote, you can visit neighborhoodassist.com.