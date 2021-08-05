Watch
Interim Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover gets full-time job

Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 09:37:59-04

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Interim Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover has been appointed to the job after nine months serving in the role.

Glover is the city’s first Black police chief. He had retired from the Tempe police force after a 20-year career with the department, but was named interim chief last October. He began his law enforcement career as a Mesa police patrol officer in 1998.

After joining Tempe police in 1999, Glover held roles in various divisions of the department including four years as a commander over areas such as the Professional Standards Bureau, Organizational Services Division and Criminal/Special Investigations and SWAT.

