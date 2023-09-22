Interfaith Community Services starts off 2023 Fall Food Drive with pancakes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Interfaith Community Services (ICS) is starting its 2023 Fall Food Drive on Sept. 26, National Pancake Day.

Snooze A.M. Eatery, will be serving free pancakes from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Northwest Food Bank located at 2820 West Ina Road.

Formerly known as Bag-a-Thon, the biggest food drive of the year at ICS, will run from Sept. 26 through Oct. 31.

Beyond pancakes, ICS aims to collect essentials like Bisquick and baking mixes.

Donations also include pantry staples and holiday items to provide special meals for families.

ICS welcomes year-round donations of items like peanut butter, canned meats, and diapers. Monetary donations can be made to purchase turkeys and chickens at ICS's website.

Organizational participation is encouraged, with a "Fall Food Drive DRIVE" event on October 30 to collect large donations.

A few drop-off locations are:



ICS Northwest Food Bank, 2820 W. Ina Rd

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8-11 a.m.



ICS Central Office, 122 N. Craycroft Rd

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ICS Eastside Food Drop-off, 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.