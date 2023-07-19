Interfaith Community Services hosting sixth annual Peanut Butter Party food drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The sixth annual Peanut Butter Party food drive is being held this month by Interfaith Community Services, which will restock its food banks.

To help restock its food bank supply until the end of the year, ICS asks the community to "spread the love" by donating 10,000 jars of peanut butter by August 1.

Last year, enough peanut butter was donated to stock the ICS food banks for five months, freeing up nearly $20,000 to buy other food essentials for thousands of Tucson families.

As companies and other organizations join the collecting drive, ICS hopes to increase its collection this year.

The Peanut Butter Party food drive comes to an immediate need created by the summer break.

When schools are closed, families have to provide their children with extra meals and a large number of kids eat both breakfast and lunch at school. ICS fills the gap in summer meals, but help is required to provide this resource of food choices.

“Peanut butter is popular with people of all ages and kids can easily make a meal with it. One jar goes a long way to feed a family of four, and it can stay fresh for months.” says Phil Lynn, ICS Outreach and Partnership Manager. “High protein content, fiber, and healthy fats make it nutritious and filling. It’s a great item to put in every bag of food we give.”

The Peanut Butter Party began as a donation drive in ICS’s 120 partnering faith communities.

Anyone can organize a Peanut Butter Party drive, and the funds raised can be donated to one of the ICS food banks.

ICS locations:



Northwest Food Bank: 2820 West Ina Road

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday 8-11 a.m.

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday 8-11 a.m. Eastside Food Drop-off and Mobile Food Bank Hub: 8701 East Old Spanish Trail

Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information visit, Interfaith Community Services.

