Insulin costs lowered by major manufacturer Eli Lilly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday insulin prices for one of the largest manufacturers capped all out-of-pocket expenses at 35 $. The Biden administration and other democrats have been pushing for lower costs, and insulin provider Eli Lilly acted.

This is going to lift a huge weight for many people, especially here in arizona. In 2021 the American Diabetes Association reported nearly 600 thousand Arizonans had diagnosed diabetes, which is more than 10% of the adult population.

The report also states nearly 50,000 Arizonans are diagnosed each year.

In our state, $6.8 billion are used toward costs from having diagnosed diabetes.

People diagnosed with diabetes are accustomed to the high costs that come with the disease.

Hunter Watson has been working with his doctor, University of Arizona Clinical Assistant Professor Maryam Fazel, to fight against his type one diabetes.

“I had to work 40 hours or more overtime to cover the medicine,” he said.

Fazel knows it’s been a struggle for Watson. She calculated he was paying as much as 3000 dollars a year.

“Without any help, It’s really tough,” said Watson.

Watson is 27 now and has had diabetes since he was 12. Just recently Fazel connected him with a program that provides coupons to lower the price of his insulin. Now he pays 500 a year.

Fazel said she sees many have to struggle in paying for insulin. Watson does not use Eli Lilly insulin, but Fazel is still thankful they lowered prices for diabetics using that medication.

“I hope other companies follow Eli Lilly and people like Hunter can actually pay for their drugs comfortably,” said Fazel.

Last year President Biden Signed a law capping costs at 35$ for seniors on medicare. This was great news for AARP Arizona Director Dana Marie Kennedy.

“We have been working for decades to lower prescription drug costs,” she said.

Still, the nonprofit wants better prices for every person diagnosed with diabetes.

“I hope that this is the first round of the manufacturers doing the right thing in lowering their costs when they can.”

President Biden and other leaders like Bernie Sanders are pushing for the other two large insulin manufacturers to cap their costs as well.

