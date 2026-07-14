Inside the Tucson sanctuary where farm animals - and people - may find healing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucked away in Tucson's Foothills, the sounds of the city give way to the gentle calls of sheep, goats, chickens, ducks and rescued turkeys. At Sunny Haven Farm Animal Sanctuary, visitors are encouraged to slow down, connect with animals that have been given a second chance and discover what founder Elizabeth Matthews calls "the healing power that compassion toward animals can have." The nonprofit sanctuary has become a peaceful refuge not only for rescued farm animals but also for the volunteers, families and community members who visit.

VIDEO: Get a look inside the rescue during my visit with the owner and volunteers in the vid below:

For Matthews, Sunny Haven is the realization of a lifelong dream.

"This has been actually my childhood dream," Matthews said. "Since I was a little child, I've been collecting money for this sanctuary. It took me decades to be able to do it, but the mission has always been to rescue animals, give them a safe place to live, but also provide a peaceful environment for the community to come and visit and connect to these animals to kind of slow down from everyday life and discover the healing power that compassion toward animals can have."

Unlike many animal rescues, Sunny Haven is entirely vegan — a choice Matthews said aligns with its mission of protecting farm animals.

"The reason it's vegan is because we actually rescue farm animals, which are the animals that [people] eat," Matthews said. "So it only makes sense for the sanctuary to be vegan if they are rescuing the animals that otherwise would be slaughtered and killed."

The sanctuary is home to animals rescued from neglect, abandonment and the food industry, but caring for them comes at a cost. Matthews said one of the organization's biggest challenges is covering veterinary expenses for livestock, which often require specialized care.

"When our turkey was sick and we took him to the hospital, for one day the bill was $2,000," she said. "That is the biggest challenge — the lack of enough help and also financial."

One of the sanctuary's newest residents, a turkey named Happy Feet, has become a favorite among visitors. Matthews said the bird arrived after a grandmother reached out on behalf of her grandson, who had raised the turkey for a school project but couldn't bear to see it slaughtered.

"That touched my heart, and I couldn't say no to that," Matthews said. "Now we have Happy Feet here, and when he sees people, he starts dancing."

Sunny Haven has also been a true family effort. Matthews' son, John, said the sanctuary grew because everyone pitched in to help turn his mother's vision into reality.

"My mom's dream has been to have an animal rescue... and the whole family kind of supported her, building stuff and contributed whatever we could do that's within our skill set," John Matthews said. "It's been a joy to see it grow... and seeing people come through and get the joy of being around animals. It's very rewarding."

Volunteers say the sanctuary has an impact that extends well beyond the rescued animals. Jaime, who has volunteered at Sunny Haven for several years, said the property offers a rare opportunity to slow down and experience the personalities of animals many people rarely interact with.

"This place is very therapeutic in the fact that it's right in the city," Jaime said. "Sometimes we need a break from our day-to-day life, work and traffic. This place takes all that away."

Jaime said visitors are often surprised to discover how affectionate farm animals can be.

"It really opens your eyes to a different species," Jaime said. "When you leave here, you're more calm and relaxed." She added that many rescued animals arrive frightened of people but, over time, learn to trust again. "It really helps you understand the healing process... we're all there for each other."

Other volunteers say the sanctuary's impact extends well beyond the animals. Volunteer Cassidy told me much of their work involves cleaning habitats and caring for the animals, but her favorite part is simply spending time with them. Fellow volunteer Theresa described the sanctuary as therapeutic, saying it offers a peaceful escape from everyday life while helping people see farm animals in a completely different light.

Matthews said that sense of healing is exactly what she hopes every visitor experiences. The sanctuary regularly welcomes school groups, University of Arizona students, active-duty military members and volunteers of all ages—including one child who began volunteering with his father at just 2 years old.

"My goal is that everybody who visits, when they are leaving, they are leaving with more sense of appreciation, of love for farm animals and the sense that every little act of kindness matters," Matthews said.

The nonprofit relies entirely on community support to provide lifelong care for rescued farm animals. Those looking to help can visit their Website to learn more about how they may volunteer, make one-time or recurring donations, virtually adopt an animal through the sanctuary's website, or contribute toward much-needed equipment, including tractors and other tools used to maintain the property and care for its growing number of rescued animals.