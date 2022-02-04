Watch
Inmate's death ruled overdose, being investigated as homicide

This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP)
Jail Cell
Posted at 9:00 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 23:00:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate death at the Pima County Jail as a homicide.

On January 10th, 24-year-old Pedro Xavier Martinez Palacios told a corrections officer he needed medical attention.

Palacios was taken to the hospital where he died four days later.

Investigators didn't find anything suspicious or signs of trauma.

The Pima County Medical examiner performed an autopsy and determined Palacios died of a fentanyl overdose.

Now, the sheriff's department is investigating the death as a homicide.

