Inmate serving life sentence found dead in Florence prison

Posted: 1:59 PM, Mar 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 16:59:14-04
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An inmate has died in a state prison in Florence.

The Arizona Department of Corrections said in a news release that 47-year-old Samuel Rotondo was found dead Saturday in the Arizona State Prison Complex–Eyman.

According to prison staff, Rotondo had committed an “act of self-harm” and was unresponsive in his cell. They tried to revive him before paramedics arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Rotondo had been serving a life sentence since 2001 for first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft. He was sentenced in Maricopa County. As is routine, his death will be investigated and an autopsy will be performed.

