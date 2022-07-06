Inmate pronounced dead a week after found hanging in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate was found hanging in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and died a week after.
The inmate has been identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Leary.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Leary was booked into the jail on Tuesday, June 21 for an out-of-state warrant for a drug case.
A corrections officer found Leary hanging but still alive in his cell on Wednesday, June 29. Corrections officers administered life-saving procedures with medical staff before emergency responders from Tucson Fire arrived and took over medical care, eventually transporting him to Banner-University Medical Center.
Leary was pronounced dead on Tuesday, July 5.
The investigation by Criminal Investigations Division detectives is ongoing.
