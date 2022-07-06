Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Inmate pronounced dead a week after found hanging in cell

Jail revenue surges from housing immigrants
Getty Images
Jail revenue surges from housing immigrants
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 20:20:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate was found hanging in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and died a week after.

The inmate has been identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Leary.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Leary was booked into the jail on Tuesday, June 21 for an out-of-state warrant for a drug case.

A corrections officer found Leary hanging but still alive in his cell on Wednesday, June 29. Corrections officers administered life-saving procedures with medical staff before emergency responders from Tucson Fire arrived and took over medical care, eventually transporting him to Banner-University Medical Center.

Leary was pronounced dead on Tuesday, July 5.

The investigation by Criminal Investigations Division detectives is ongoing.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰